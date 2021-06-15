Separate contractors for several road rebuild projects in several Defiance County townships should be getting started next week.
Engineer Warren Schlatter updated county commissioners on these projects and others during their regular Monday meeting.
“At this point they’re thinking next Monday,” Schlatter told The Crescent-News Monday afternoon in reference to the contractor’s plans. “... That’s what they’re thinking right now.”
The largest project is on Weichman Road in Richland Township. The road along the south bank of the Maumee River has been eroding, so township trustees have commissioned a rebuild project there.
Schlatter’s office handled the bidding for the contract which was awarded to Ten Mile Creek Excavating, Metamora, on a bid of $336,239.
The contractor will use a cement stabilization method to churn up the road base, reconstitute it with a cement mix and pave over with 1.5 inches of new asphalt.
The road will be moved 20 feet to the south, bringing it 10 feet closer to several houses where curbs will be erected (in lieu of a roadside ditch). This will extend for approximately 1,500 feet, Schlatter noted.
He estimated that the work may take a couple months to complete, but access will be maintained for residents there.
Also next week, a separate contractor (Tri Mor Corporation, Twinsburg) will use the same cement stabilization method for one-mile stretches of Kinner Road in Highland Township, Coy Road in Delaware Township and Ridenour Road in Farmer Township as well as the internal driveway at the Defiance County Landfill south of Defiance, according to Schlatter.
The cost is $345,600.
Meanwhile, county crews are continuing to work on widening Blanchard Road and replacing culverts there.
Road paving also is continuing throughout the county as part of the annual resurfacing contract. Schlatter told The Crescent-News that this work is about 20% complete.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• received a legal update from Russ Herman, one of the county’s assistant prosecutors.
• attended a joint meeting with their counterparts from Paulding and DeKalb County, Ind. to approve annual ditch maintenance assessments for ditches jointly maintained by the three counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.