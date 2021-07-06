• Defiance County

Road work:

On U.S. 24 westbound the following exit/entrance ramp closings today: the exit ramp to Ohio 281 (Domersville) from 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m.; and the entrance ramp from Ohio 281 (Domersville) from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. All work is weather permitting.

