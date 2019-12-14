• Paulding County
Road closures:
The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced a number of road closures.
Ohio 111 in Paulding County, between township roads 51 and 61, will be closed Saturday for a crane relocation project. Traffic will be detoured onto Ohio 49, Ohio 500 and back to Ohio 111.
Ohio 18 in Henry County will be closed at Ohio 109 through Friday for a culvert repair while Ohio 108 in Fulton County, between U.S. 20 and County Road N, will be closed from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for tree removal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.