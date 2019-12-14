• Paulding County

Road closures:

The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced a number of road closures.

Ohio 111 in Paulding County, between township roads 51 and 61, will be closed Saturday for a crane relocation project. Traffic will be detoured onto Ohio 49, Ohio 500 and back to Ohio 111.

Ohio 18 in Henry County will be closed at Ohio 109 through Friday for a culvert repair while Ohio 108 in Fulton County, between U.S. 20 and County Road N, will be closed from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for tree removal.

