• Henry County
Road closures:
The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced two upcoming road and street closures in Henry County.
Ohio 108, between roads Y and C, will close from May 5-May 22 for a culvert replacement.
Meanwhile, Elm Street in Holgate, between Voight and Cherry streets, will be closed from May 4 until mid-August for a bridge replacement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.