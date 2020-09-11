Road closures:
The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced two road closures beginning Monday in Henry County.
Ohio 18, between township roads 10 and 11, will close through mid-October for a culvert replacement while Ohio 109, between Edgerton and Marion streets in Hamler, will close for 14 days for railroad repairs.
