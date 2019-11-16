• Paulding County
Road closure:
The Ohio Department of Transportation has noted that Ohio 111, between Grant and Dix streets in Paulding, will close Monday for five weeks for sanitary sewer line installation. Traffic will be detoured onto Ohio 49, U.S. 24, U.S. 127 and back to Ohio 111.
Work will be performed by VTF Excavation, LLC, Celina.
