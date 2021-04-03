• Putnam County
Road closure:
The Ohio Department of Transportation closed Ohio 115 over Plum Creek in Kalida, between Broad Street and Birch Drive, last Monday for a bridge replacement. A 120-day closure is anticipated. The official detour is Ohio 114, to Ohio 694 back to Ohio 115.
