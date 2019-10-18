• Paulding County
Road closure:
The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that Ohio 111 in Paulding County, between township roads 51 and 61 east of Paulding, will be closed Tuesday for approximately one day for a crane relocation. Traffic will be detoured on to Ohio 49, Ohio 500 and back to Ohio 111.
