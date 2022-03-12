• Henry County
Road closure:
The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that Henry County Road 424 will be closed at U.S. 6 in Napoleon for a geological slope repair between the on/off ramps from Monday through early May.
The eastbound detour is U.S. 6 to Ohio 110 to westbound U.S. 6. The westbound detour is northbound Ohio 109 to westbound U.S. 24 to Industrial Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.