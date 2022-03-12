• Henry County

Road closure:

The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that Henry County Road 424 will be closed at U.S. 6 in Napoleon for a geological slope repair between the on/off ramps from Monday through early May.

The eastbound detour is U.S. 6 to Ohio 110 to westbound U.S. 6. The westbound detour is northbound Ohio 109 to westbound U.S. 24 to Industrial Drive.

