PAYNE — The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that the closure of Ohio 114, between Paulding County Road 49 and Township Road 59, just south of here, has been delayed until Friday.

The closure is needed for a crane relocation.

Traffic will be detoured on to Ohio 49, Ohio 500, Ohio 613, U.S. 127 and back to Ohio 111.

Work is being performed by Timber Road Wind Farm.

