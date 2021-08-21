• Paulding County
Road closed:
The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that Ohio Route 49, between Payne and the Van Wert County line, will close Monday for approximately 50 days to construct pavement along the west shoulder. The project had been pushed back.
Pavement repairs also are planned on U.S. 24, between roads 115 and 232, causing lane restrictions.
