As spring progresses, road and bridge projects are unfolding throughout area counties.
The following is a look at projects planned, or underway, in the main Crescent-News circulation areas of Fulton, Putnam and Williams counties. (Details of road and bridge projects in Defiance, Henry and Paulding counties have appeared in previous editions of The Crescent-News.)
Fulton County
The county has awarded a bid of $4,329,686 to Gerken Paving Inc., Napoleon, to resurface numerous roads.
Those in the Archbold and Wauseon area include:
• County Road M, between Ohio 66 and Road 27-1 near Harrison Lake.
• Road 13, between U.S. 20A and County Road H.
• Road 16, between Ohio 2 and Road F.
• Dame and Chestnut streets in Pettisville.
Fulton County Engineer Frank Onweller noted that in his 25 years only 2015 saw more paving work. The figure then was $5.75 million, although most of that ($4.2 million) was for federally funded repaving work on Roads D and 3, he explained.
"The recent gas tax hike has definitely had a significant impact on our construction budget," he commented, referring to the 2019 state increase that provided more funds for local governments.
Fulton County's largest single project this year is the widening and reconstruction of Road H, from Ohio 109 east to a new facility being constructed by NOVA Steel Tubing in Delta.
Vernon Nagel Inc., Napoleon, is the contractor for this project, which will cost $873,050, according to Onweller.
Putnam County
Paving projects planned in the northern part of the county this year include:
• Road 21, between Ohio 15 and Road A.
• Road H-13, between Road 18 and Ohio 115.
• Road 18, between Road E16 and Ohio 15.
• Road 15, from County Road B north one-half mile.
• Road E, between Road 18 and Ohio 15.
• Road 20, for 0.75 mile toward Ohio 694.
• Road 21, from Ohio 114 north to the old railroad.
• Road B13, between Ohio 108 and Road 13.
• Road 18Q, from Road 19 east one-half mile.
• Road 19, from the bridge north 1,100 feet; and south 600 feet.
A number of culverts and/or bridges also will be replaced in the northern part of Putnam County. Locations include:
• Township Road K at County Road 19, east of Cloverdale (culvert).
• Township Road 21, between Ohio routes 114 and 694, east of Cloverdale (two culverts).
• County Road E, west of County Road 24, west of Continental (culvert).
• Township Road 16C, south of County Road D, northwest of Miller City (bridge).
Williams County
A variety of projects are planned here this year, including storm and sanitary sewer improvements, paving, road chip/sealing and bridge work.
Projects in the southern part of the county include replacing storm sewers in the Bona Vesta Subdivision northeast of Bryan, although the project won't be completed until May 2022, according to Williams County Engineer Todd Roth. A new storm sewer also is planned on Bruce Drive, west of Bryan.
Meanwhile, surface milling and repaving is planned on County Road C, between Ohio 576 and Road 12C, southwest of Bryan, and on Road 24, between U.S. 6 and Road C, southeast of Stryker.
Roth noted that wedging, patching and chip/sealing work is planned on various roads as well.
