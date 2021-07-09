PAULDING — Five contracts for road and bridge improvements received Paulding County commissioners' attention during a recent meeting.
Commissioners also took steps to place a county jail levy on the November ballot and supported Sheriff Jason Landers' plan to increase part-time wages for his employees (see related story).
Commissioners approved four resolutions concerning road projects.
The largest is $1,955,117.35 for the county's resurfacing program. Gerken Paving Inc., Napoleon, was awarded the contract which will be covered by local taxpayer funds.
Other resolutions approved for road/bridge contracts this year include:
• $581,055 to Henry W. Bergman Inc., Genoa, for the county's cold mix paving program.
• $529,165.39 to Vernon Nagel Inc., Napoleon, for bridge improvements on county and township roads.
• $276,596.90 to Ward Construction Co., Leipsic, for chip/seal work. In this process, a layer of crushed stone is placed atop liquid asphalt to extend pavement life.
Meanwhile, commissioners opened bids on a paving project involving Ohio Public Works Commission grant money.
The engineer's estimate was $375,070, with the only bid ($358,349.30) submitted by Gerken Paving Inc. Commissioners will award a contract at a later date.
In other business, commissioners:
• received an update from Tim Copsey, Paulding County's economic development director. He noted that repairs to Paulding's Small Business Innovation Center should be completed in a few weeks while his agency's memberships have increased by 63% over 2020 and 115% over 2019.
• agreed to allow Dave Burtch and Dr. Shaun Matako to place a "Paulding Blast" banner on public property along with a fundraiser sign. They also were given permission to present an Indiana Wildlife display on the county courthouse square in Paulding.
• passed a resolution approving an application by Antwerp Village for $9,810.74 in permissive tax funds.
• approved a resolution authorizing an additional $10,000 appropriation for wireless equipment and maintenance in the county's 2021 budget.
• passed a resolution amending the 2021 budget to add $1,000 in the gas tax fund.
• held meetings with several county officials on various topics. Paulding County Health Commissioner Bill Edwards discussed the American Rescue Plan Act while Auditor Claudia Fickel, Recorder Carol Temple and Treasurer Lou Ann Wannemacher informed commissioners that they planned to use Friday, July 2, as the day to observe the new Juneteenth federal holiday this year.
• met in executive session with Paulding Municipal Judge Suzanne Rister to discuss personnel.
• passed a resolution designating the president of the county commissioners board as representative for the state coronavirus community block grant program for 2021.
• met with the county's maintenance director, Tim Yenser, for an update.
• passed a resolution approving a technical assistance agreement with Maumee Valley Planning Organization for the 2020 coronavirus community development block grant program.
• approved separate resolutions authorizing assessments on ditches maintained jointly by Paulding and Putnam counties, and Paulding and Van Wert counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.