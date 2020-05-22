• Defiance County
Holiday observance:
Riverview Memory Gardens, located on County Road 424 east of Defiance, will play patriotic music on its bell system from 10-11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday, in recognition of Memorial Day. Residents are encouraged to drive through their in their cars or sit, listen and enjoy the scenery, or have a picnic.
