The remake of Defiance's Riverside Park soccer fields is well underway.
They are literally receiving a face lift as the uneven fields are being graded, new drainage is being installed and new goals are being brought in. Work is expected to be completed this year.
Defiance City Council approved a $100,148 contract for the work in November with B. Hill'z Excavating, a Wood County firm in the town of Wayne.
Its construction crew is moving tons of dirt around in an effort to even out the park's soccer fields, which will number seven — an increase of one — when all is said and done. Large pieces of equipment were busily engaged this week on the site, working amidst dirt piles accumulated during the regrading.
The new drainage will not keep the fields from flooding when the Auglaize River leaves its banks — the park is located in a flood plain — but it will help drain the fields during more typical weather.
"It will be a beautiful site," said Rob Cereghin, the city's director of service. "It will be a beautiful area when they're done."
The Defiance Soccer Association (DSA), which uses the fields heavily for spring and summer seasons, raised more than half ($55,000) of funds needed to cover the construction cost ($100,148), with the city's budget providing the remainder.
The project brings to fruition several years of planning and fundraising, according to Mike Adams, the DSA's past president and a current board member.
"This is kind of a culmination of five years of effort from the Defiance Soccer Association to work with the city to do a complete renovation to all of the fields at Riverside," said Adams, calling the project a community effort. "It's something we've talked about for years, and finally we're able to make it happen this year. We're super excited."
During a recent city parks board meeting Adams credited Tony Black for his efforts in fundraising, saying "he had it done with relative ease."
According to Adams, "major donors" to the project were the DSA, Matt Joost of Remax Realty, the Zach and Tiffany Steece family, Coit and Dr. Karen Black, Knipp Law, Mayor Mike McCann and the Defiance Community Cultural Council, which "coordinated private donations."
DSA serves youths from ages six to 15, according to Adams, with spring and fall seasons.
While the project will interrupt DSA's spring season at the park, the fall season is a possibility if weather conditions cooperate and new grass becomes established properly.
"We're not sure yet," said Adams. "We're hopeful. It really depends on Mother Nature."
The spring season will be held at several different venues such as Diehl and Veterans Memorial parks and Defiance High School while practices may be held at the former junior high school at Arabella Street and Wayne Avenue.
Once the new Riverside fields are finished, Adams believes they would provide the caliber of fields that could be used for area tournaments.
"This is going to really bring Defiance up to par with a lot of the metropolitan areas," he said.
