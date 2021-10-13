A new rate structure for Riverside Cemetery was approved by Defiance City Council Tuesday night without much comment.
A related ordinance was one of five legislative items approved by council during its regular meeting. Two others — concerning economic support for a new company and the purchase of land in the flood plain — also received council's support (see related story).
The Riverside Cemetery ordinance was approved on a third and final reading following previous readings in the past few weeks.
The city last raised cemetery rates in 2010 and tried again in 2014, but this was turned back by voters through a referendum. This time around not one member of the public showed up to comment at any of the three recent council meetings when the ordinance was considered.
"Comments that I've heard in regard to the proposals — people that I've talked to — said it was reasonable," commented At-large Councilman Joe Eureste. "And that's probably in ever one of the sentences that I've talked to people, and I thought that was good."
City Finance Director John Lehner echoed the thought.
The new prices will become effective 30 days after the mayor's signature.
Riverside Cemetery is far from producing enough revenue to cover its expenses, but city officials are attempting to offset some of the cost to operate the facility with the price changes.
Present prices for services at Riverside, with the new rate structure approved Tuesday in parenthesis:
• burial of ashes: weekday, $200 ($225); weekday after 2 p.m., $250 ($275); Saturday, $250 ($275); Saturday after 11 a.m., $300 ($325); Sunday/holiday, $300 ($325).
• opening/closing mausoleum: $500 ($525).
• adult interment: weekday, $400 ($425); weekday after 2 p.m., $450 ($475); Saturday, $500 ($525); Saturday after 11 a.m., $550 ($575); Sunday/holiday, $550 ($575).
• infant interment: weekday, $250 ($275); weekday after 2 p.m., $300 ($325); Saturday, $300 ($325); Saturday after 11 a.m., $350 ($375); Sunday/holiday, $350 ($375).
• disinterment: $1,000 plus charges by vault company, if any.
• infant disinterment: $500 plus charges by vault company, if any
• ashes disinterment, $300 plus charges by vault company, if any.
Current lot rates, with the proposed new rates in parenthesis under alternate one:
• resident infant, $125 ($150); non-city resident infant, $175, ($200).
• resident, one lot, $375 ($400); non-city resident, $450 ($475).
• resident, two lots, $600 ($650); non-city resident, $750 ($800).
• resident, three lots, $850 ($925); non-city resident, $1,025 ($1,100).
• resident, four lots, $1,050 ($1,150); non-city resident, $1,250 ($1,350).
• resident, five or more lots, $250 per lot ($275); non-city resident, $300 per lot ($350).
