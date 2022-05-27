Talk to most Defiance residents about Riverside Cemetery and they may use a variety of superlatives to describe one of the city's most respected landmarks.
Riverside will be busy this weekend, especially on Monday when Memorial Day is observed with a morning ceremony. And one of the areas sure to receive much attention — and a significant contributor to Riverside's strong reputation — is the cemetery's veterans section.
Located east of Clinton Street, the section for veterans and their spouses is noted for its uniformity and simple marble headstones. It dates back to 1896 when the first property purchase was made.
A Civil War veteran of the Grand Army of the Republic, George Gilbert, was the first soldier to be buried there on May 18, 1895.
Governed by specific guidelines, the section now has four quadrants and two are full, according to Tanya Brunner, office manager of the Defiance County Veterans Office which plays a role in managing the section, while a third is just beginning.
The sites are kept clean and free of decorations for the most part, and are permitted only an American flag and holder. The only decorations allowed are the "Wreathes of Christmas" which, as the name suggests, are placed on the gravestones around Christmas as a wider effort honoring veterans.
"Sometimes a family wants to decorate, but they (decorations) will be removed when city crews come back in," she explained, noting that without the strict policy, "we could not maintain how it (the veterans section) looks. It looks so beautiful because it's so uniform. It's very military looking."
Brunner added that the "crisp, beautiful look is why people find it so photogenic."
Although part of the city-owned cemetery and maintained by municipal workers, the veterans section is governed by a committee from the county veterans office.
"We have a set of rules, we give advice when there's questions and conflicts," explained Brunner. "We have special situations where something unique happens and we have to make a decision."
The committee meets on an as-needed basis, according to Brunner.
Although the policies for the veterans section are strict, some amenities have been added in recent years. A granite monument surrounding the flagpole in the center was upgraded while an arch announcing the entrance above a sidewalk into the section was installed as well.
The section resembles what one might see in visiting a national cemetery, observed Brunner who acknowledges the city's great care for the cemetery generally and the veterans section in particular.
"I have to give them enormous kudos," Brunner praised.
One example is the effort made to ensure that the gravestones are on foundations that keep them lined up, thus protecting the uniform look of the veterans section.
"They've done a lot of work back there," she said.
While strict guidelines are observed for the veterans section, this fits into an overall approach to Riverside Cemetery's maintenance. The city's parks and recreation director, Rob Cereghin, stresses making the cemetery the best it can be, including the veterans section.
"I think the veterans section is a focal point when you go by there," he said. "We just try to to make everything (in the cemetery) look nice, but that (the veterans section) is a focal point. ... We just want to make it the best we can each and every year. That's what we try to do."
He is quick to credit his three full-time workers and six seasonal employees for "working their tails off" at the cemetery as well as the veterans office.
"Tanya's (veterans office) group does a tremendous job," said Cereghin. "They tell us what needs to be done."
Said Mayor Mike McCann about Riverside Cemetery generally and the veterans section especially: "Riverside as a whole is a real gem for our community. I'm just very, very proud of the things that we have done there, especially honoring our veterans, and I'm looking forward to what we might be doing in the future."
