The Defiance area will be participating in the national Wreaths Across America program this year in two county locations — Riverside Cemetery Veterans Section and Evansport Cemetery near Evansport.
The owner of a successful Christmas Wreath Company in Maine named Morrill Worcester found himself with an excess of wreaths in 1992. He asked permission to place the wreaths at Arlington Cemetery in Washington D.C. to honor the armed forces veterans that had served the United States of America. A tradition was born.
In 2006, the program was expanded nationwide. With the help of volunteer organizations all across the county, the wreath program is offered to those communities that organize and financially support the placement of wreaths on veterans’ graves.
This is not a government program, it is completely driven by donations. For more information about the program visit the website of www.wreathsacrossamerica.org
The Civil Air Patrol in Defiance had organized Wreaths for the Veterans Section of Riverside Cemetery for many years. When the Patrol disbanded, the wreath program was turned over to volunteers working with Defiance County veterans organizations. Continuing as lead contact of this group is Anita Heilman, a former Civil Air Patrol officer.
This year Anita and her volunteers will be placing wreaths on the gravesites of 375 armed forces veterans buried in the Veterans Section of Riverside Cemetery. The cost of the wreath is $15 per wreath. The approximate total needed to finance the wreaths for this section is $5,625. Donations are being solicited from both private citizens and area organizations.
Jason and Brianne Barlow of Stryker are facilitating the laying of the Wreaths at the Evansport Cemetery near Evansport. The couple does this to honor the memory of their son, Brandon J. Kreischer, who was killed in action in Afghanistan on July 29, 2019.
Volunteers will be placing approximately 275 wreaths this year at an approximate cost of $4,125. The couple solicits donations from both private citizens and area organizations.
The Defiance County Veterans Office has brochures to order the wreaths. The office can be contacted at 419.782.6861 or by email, veterans@defiancecounty.oh.gov.
The wreaths are placed on the veteran’s gravesites after a brief ceremony. All across the United States the ceremonies are being held at the same time. At both Defiance Veterans Section of Riverside and at Evansport; the ceremony will be December 17, 2022 at noon. If you would like more information about donations or volunteering, you can contact the Defiance Veterans Office or for Riverside: Anita Heilman at 419.270.2368, Evansport: Brianne Barlow at 419.551.8111
Not all cemeteries or communities have the Wreath program. It takes a group of dedicated volunteers to organize and arrange for the funding of the event in their own areas.
Wreaths can also be ordered by private citizens to be placed on the veteran’s graves in other cemeteries.
This is an option on the Defiance order form. The wreath is picked up by the person ordering it at Riverside or Evansport after the honoring ceremony at noon. Then that individual takes the wreath and places it in the cemetery of their choice. If you are interested in ordering a wreath to be placed in a different area of the country; you can contact Wreaths Across America through their national website for more information on that placement.
The deadline to order wreaths locally is Thanksgiving Day. Please have your order and your payment in before that date.
