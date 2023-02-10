What is the future of riverfront development in Defiance?
City officials have some ideas — plans have been percolating, for example, to build “Gateway Park” just south of the Purple Heart Bridge on Clinton Street — and they are hoping to have generated more interest within the community after hosting a presentation Thursday morning in the basement of the Stroede Center for the Arts.
There, Jennifer VanHorn, director of park planning and capital projects for Metroparks Toledo, and Allen Gallant, chief of community development for the same agency, provided approximately 20 city and community leaders with more food for thought by reviewing their big plans — some completed, more on the way — to develop Maumee River frontage in downtown Toledo.
According to Gallant, Metroparks plans to spend $225 million for developing parks in Lucas County in the coming years, and especially on the city riverfront.
While some improvements already have been made in downtown Toledo by Metroparks such as in Glass City Metro Park, future and unfolding plans include renovating International Park, which was given to the agency by the City of Toledo for $1. This will cost $20-40 million, according to Van Horn, with a possible seawall reconstruction needing some $20 million alone.
Plans also include an ice skating ribbon, a sledding hill, restaurants, slides, kayak facilities, urban camping, a riverwalk and floating wetlands to name just some of the improvements envisioned.
About half the money — or $112 million or so — will be generated through a 2-mill, 10-year property tax levy that Lucas County voters approved for Metroparks Toledo in November 2020. (Toledo Metroparks is responsible for 19 parks throughout Lucas County, not just those in Toledo.)
They also are seeking local, state and federal grants that might provide $50 million to $70 million and are hoping to raise $25-$30 million through philanthropic giving, according to information presented at Thursday’s meeting.
Another $30 million or so would be reserved for maintenance of the facilities under the Metroparks’ care already. This was part of the promise when the Metroparks Toledo campaigned for voter support of the aforementioned levy in 2020.
Is a levy for riverfront development a possibility in Defiance?
Mayor McCann — who organized Thursday’s presentation by Metroparks’ officials — has mentioned this option before, although no discussions have been held with council as of yet. On Thursday, the mayor touched on this possibility again.
He praised Gallant and VanHorn for the “spectacular job in how they’re taking Toledo MetroParks to the next level. We want to do that too, but you can see the work that it’s going to take — the planning, the engineering and obviously the money, and I don’t see us doing a countywide levy to improve the parks in the City of Defiance. I love my friends from Sherwood and Hicksville, but I don’t see them supporting a levy countywide to make improvements to the parks here in the city.”
He added that “how we handle the funding of this will remain to be seen, but I think you saw what they’ve done, and something like that is what we’ll have to do.”
While some components — such as the TIF and grants — might be easier and/or more straightforward, he indicated that support for a tax would be the most challenging.
“It’s the tax piece ... that will be the critical piece and the difficult piece to sell,” McCann said.
The city has not allocated any funding in this year’s budget for the Gateway Park riverfront project in Clinton Street’s 100 block where buildings recently were torn down and turned into greenspace. Design work alone is estimated to cost $600,000 or more.
In recent years, McCann provided city council with tentative plans for the park that had an included a clock tower, water element and other low-maintenance amenities because the area is in the floodplain. However, the plans haven’t gone far with other city priorities taking precedent.
City officials may be looking all along the riverfront for access opportunities. McCann mentioned several others Thursday, all along the Auglaize River — on Riverside Avenue and Bassard Drive, and at the back of Bronson Park.
