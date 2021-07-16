Rainy weather has postponed some plans for this weekend.
According to an advisory sent out by the City of Defiance, RiverFest 2021 and the Confluence Clean-up are postponed due to weather and high water levels.
All events for the weekend are postponed, except the Buckeye/North Trail Hike, which continues rain or shine. The hike starts at 10 a.m. as scheduled.
In order to check updates for the postponed events, go to landtolake.com/riverfest-2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.