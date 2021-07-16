Rainy weather has postponed some plans for this weekend.

According to an advisory sent out by the City of Defiance, RiverFest 2021 and the Confluence Clean-up are postponed due to weather and high water levels.

All events for the weekend are postponed, except the Buckeye/North Trail Hike, which continues rain or shine. The hike starts at 10 a.m. as scheduled.

In order to check updates for the postponed events, go to landtolake.com/riverfest-2021.

