Work is continuing on a Maumee River bank stabilization project next to Defiance’s water treatment plant on Baltimore Road. A 500-foot section of the bank has eroded, necessitating repairs by Vernon Nagel Inc. of Napoleon. The cost is $618,426 while an additional $48,685 is being spent on an engineering contract with Mannik & Smith Group, Maumee, for a total of $667,111. This picture shows a pause in the work Friday morning after the bank was removed in preparation for repositioning of the soil. Dirt was temporarily stored in the front of the water plant property, and has been visible from Baltimore Road.
