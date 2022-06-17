This photo taken at the corner of Defiance's East High Street shows the closure of River Drive — between there and Pontiac Park to the west. Contractor R.G. Zachrich Co. is completing an erosion repair project on the Maumee River's north bank.
A project to correct an erosion issue on Defiance's River Drive has closed a stretch of the street for several weeks.
The closure began earlier this week when R.G. Zachrich Construction, Inc. of Defiance began working on the road's shoulder along the Maumee River, just west of East High Street. The work is scheduled to continue for the remainder of the month with the reopening in three weeks, Mayor Mike McCann told The Crescent-News Thursday morning.
The river bank there had eroded on the other side of a guardrail, necessitating stabilization work. R.G. Zachrich will be repairing 200 feet of eroded slope along East River, according to city officials.
The contract cost is $74,573.
The street's closure was not readily apparent to motorists from North Clinton Street this week. Medium-sized road closed signs were in place Thursday in parking spaces near the Zonta Fountain on River Drive.
However, larger signs blocking the street are more apparent just past Pontiac Park.
City officials wanted to keep open access to Pontiac Park, which is just east of North Clinton Street and little ways west of the work site. Park users can use all of Pontiac's access drives.
"It's a gem of our community and having access to the boat ramp and all those things are important to us," said McCann.
The work is not visible from Pontiac Park, but is within sight of the East High Street intersection where large stone piles were visible this week behind the road closed signs there.
