NAPOLEON — Members of the River City Rodders Car Club will showcase their restored vehicles during the Cultural Center of Henry County’s building tours at the former Central School in Napoleon on Sunday. The display and tours will be offered from 4-7 p.m.
“We love showing off our cars,” said Rodger Hefflinger, president of the Rodders Club. “We put a lot of love and sweat equity into them and enjoy having others appreciate them too.”
The Rodders Club is an organization dedicated to restoring classic cars, trucks, and original finds from Henry County and the surrounding area.
“As car enthusiasts, we love to preserve the beauty of vehicles that might otherwise be discarded,” he says. “In that respect, we have a lot in common with the Cultural Center’s efforts to have a performing arts and athletics center. The architecture adds a lot of appeal to the building. We support and endorse the efforts of the CCHC to save this historic structure and to keep the arts alive.”
The Cultural Center is offering its second day of free tours to encourage others to see the value in saving the historic structure from demolition. The largest part of the building features a unique architecture that was constructed in 1921.
Phase 1 of the project will focus on repurposing the 700 seat John L. Johnson auditorium and a large gymnasium into a performing arts and athletics center. The goal for the project is $1.3 million. CCHC has until June 14, 2022, to provide for public occupancy or the structure faces demolition.
The tours and car displays are free to the public.
