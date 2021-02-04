COLUMBUS — Republican state representatives Craig Riedel of Defiance and Jon Cross of Kenton will serve as co-chairmen to the Business First Caucus for the 134th General Assembly.
The chairs also include Republican state senators George Lang of West Chester and Mark Romanchuk of Ontario. The bipartisan, bicameral caucus focuses on helping small businesses in Ohio become more successful.
“As legislators, we know that small businesses are the engines that drive economic growth,” stated Riedel. “The purpose of the Business First Caucus is to advance policies and initiatives that will help make Ohio the most business-friendly state in the nation.”
“Small businesses create jobs and opportunities for Ohioans and strengthen our communities. The Business First Caucus will be laser-focused on helping Ohio’s businesses to flourish and prosper,” commented Lang.
According to U.S. News and World Report, Ohio is ranked 38th in the nation for economic performance.
“The number one reason people leave Ohio is better economic opportunity elsewhere,” added Cross. “The goal of this caucus is to help solve this pressing issue.”
“Ohio has consistently ranked near the bottom for economic performance when compared to other states,” Romanchuck stated. “This caucus will focus on passing policy that moves Ohio to the top of the list.”
The Business First Caucus plans to be at the center of major tax and regulatory reform and promote ideas and legislation that positively impact Ohio small businesses.
The caucus contains the following subcommittees and their respective chairs:
• tax reform/simplification: representatives Derek Merrin and Bill Roemer.
• regulatory reform: state senators Kristina Roegner and Rob McColley of Napoleon.
• smaller government: representatives Riordan McClain and Reggie Stoltzfus.
• workforce development: senators Bill Reineke and Michael Rulli.
The caucus, with over 70 representatives and senators, plans on meeting monthly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.