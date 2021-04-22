COLUMBUS — State Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance noted the Ohio House's passage of the state's two-year operating budget — House Bill 110 (HB 110) — creates a new school funding plan and provides tax relief to Ohioans.
The Fair School Funding Plan is an initiative that is the result of collaboration among educators and policymakers for the past three years, according to Riedel.
The plan begins a six-year phase-in, starting with the 2021-22 school year and is designed to ensure a hold harmless period during the transition to the new formula.
"I'm proud to support a fix to Ohio's school funding formula," Riedel stated. "This new model is predictable, sustainable and transparent while ensuring fairness to all of Ohio's schools."
The budget includes a 2% across-the-board personal income tax cut, which will reduce taxes and withholding amounts by approximately $380 million over the biennium.
"Although I would have preferred providing more tax relief in this budget, I'm grateful the House took a step forward in alleviating the tax burden on hardworking Ohioans," added Riedel.
Other measures to support job retention and creation, workforce training and economic development efforts in Ohio include:
• requiring state agencies to give a preference to American and Ohio products through a competitive bidding process.
• creating a 13-member joint legislative committee to study career pathways and workforce training.
• providing $18 million to the rural industrial park loan program to support rural job creation efforts.
• providing $500,000 in grants to the main street job recovery program.
• establishing the commercial truck driver student aid program to address the national driver shortage.
• vacating violations of orders by businesses for COVID-19.
• appropriating $155 million for COVID-19 relief grants to support industries negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
HB 110 now heads to the Senate for consideration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.