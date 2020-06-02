Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance and other state representatives have sent a letter to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine calling for stay-at-home orders concerning the coronavirus situation to be canceled and Ohio reopened immediately.
The letter, signed “sincerely and respectfully” by Riedel and 12 other state representatives, states:
“It is time to cancel the stay-at-home, Stay Safe Ohio and Ohioans Protecting Ohioans health orders. Ohio smashed the curve long ago. Mission accomplished!
“The original projections were terribly off the mark and overestimated the statistical impact of the coronavirus by a wide margin. The metrics following the virus indicate that the peak of this crisis is far behind us. It’s blatantly clear that the virus is most aggressively attacking the elderly and individuals with underlying health conditions.
“Approximately 70% of all of Ohio’s deaths related to the virus are people who lived in long term care facilities and nursing homes. Being 11 weeks into this we definitely know how to behave around the virus and we know who needs the most protection from it.
“Currently, our great state has an unemployment rate over 20%, and while it is fair to say that early on your decisions and actions saved lives, it is also fair to say that many more Ohioans have had their lives wrecked by the economic devastation caused by these government lockdowns. Ohioans no longer need, nor want, an overreaching government micromanaging their lives, and they want their freedoms and liberties restored now ... not this summer or fall, but now!
“As a co-equal part of Ohio government, it’s time again for the General Assembly to be reasserted into the decision making process and it’s time for you and your administration to trust Ohio with its future! We the undersigned and members of the Ohio General Assembly respectfully demand that you rescind any and all current health orders pertaining to this pandemic immediately!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.