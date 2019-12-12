COLUMBUS — State Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance and Susan Manchester of Waynesfield gave sponsor testimony this week on House Bill 78 (HB 78) in the Ohio House of Representatives’ Commerce and Labor Committee.
HB 78 would allow political subdivisions, special districts and state institutions of higher education the choice to apply the prevailing wage law to public improvement projects.
“I am proud to introduce this common sense legislation to the committee along with my joint sponsor, Rep. Manchester,” Riedel said. “With this bill, local government entities will get to choose for themselves on a job-by-job basis whether they want to use prevailing wage. For example, if Summit County wants to use prevailing wage on a project to pave a stretch of road it can choose to do so. At the same time, if Van Wert County decides that it does not want to use prevailing wage to pave a stretch of road and instead uses market rates, that likely saves taxpayer dollars, it can do so as well.”
Under current law, prevailing wage mandates begin at $250,000 for local capital projects. HB 78 increases the threshold for new construction projects from $250,000 to $500,000 with the intent to capture new construction projects and eliminate this restriction.
“Prevailing wages mandated on projects in small villages and townships, especially in my District, make some public-improvement projects as much as 20 percent higher than the market rate,” Manchester said. “Not only is this an issue of local control, but House Bill 78 serves as a great cost-savings measure for our villages and townships.”
HB 78 awaits a second hearing in the Commerce and Labor committee.
