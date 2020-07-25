Defiance's Craig Riedel — representative of Ohio's 82nd House District — says he will seek the House's speaker position if the embattled incumbent, Republican Larry Householder of Perry County, resigns or is forced out.
Householder was arrested in recent days by federal authorities following a $60 million bribery investigation. As of this writing (Saturday early afternoon), he has not stepped down.
A Republican, Riedel is in the midst of his second two-year term term representing Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties along with the northwest corner of Auglaize County in the Republican-controlled Ohio House.
Riedel announced Friday that he will seek the speaker's post, if the opportunity arises.
"I put my name in the hat officially last evening," Riedel told The Crescent-News Saturday afternoon. "I feel called to this, led spiritually. ... I feel the Lord put me where I am at the moment."
He said the next speaker needs to be an "outstanding" team player and consensus builder.
"That's a skill I feel I have," Riedel stated, noting his former management experience at Nucor Steel in northeast Indiana.
"I've learned over the years — particularly with my background and what I did at Nucor — if you weren't good at building teams you didn't succeed," he said "... It's a skill set you learn over time."
Riedel believes the next speaker needs to be a uniter because when Householder was elected House speaker in January 2019, Republicans were divided. In fact, the majority of Republicans in the House, including Riedel, voted for Ryan Smith of Gallia County to be speaker, but Householder had enough support from Democrats to win the position.
"I feel like my leadership style is bottom up rather than top down," said Riedel. "Householder's style definitely is top down, with little involvement from the rest of the House members. Essentially we were told where we were going. ... My style is to be inclusive. I know at times a strong leader needs to be decisive, but I think it is critical that the rest of the leaders feel part of the conversation, part of the process. That's not been the case in my 3 1/2 years."
Too, Riedel believes he can do the job helping the Republican House Caucus raise campaign funds. The money the Caucus generates is used to promote House candidates in their election and re-election bids.
He considers the fundraising issue a pressing matter because the Caucus only has $330,000 available at the moment, when this close to an election it should have several million more. Riedel said the Caucus would have had about $2 million, but because Householder was involved in the fundraising, much of the money has been frozen for now by the FBI and is unavailable.
According to Riedel, the House has 10-12 competitive races this fall that Republicans could lose to Democrats. If Republicans lose 12 of them, the party's 61-38 majority in the House would be lost.
Riedel indicated that four other Republicans are interested in the speaker's position — 41st District Rep. Jim Butler of the Dayton suburb of Oakwood, 4th District Rep. Robert Cupp of Lima, 5th District Rep. Tim Ginter of Salem and 68th District Rep. Rick Carfagna of Delaware County.
As for Householder's fate, House members can force him out as speaker with a simple majority vote, according to Riedel. Or they could expel him from the House completely with a two-thirds vote, he said.
The Republican House Caucus plans to meet on Tuesday to discuss the situation, according to Riedel.
