Speaking at Defiance Rotary Monday afternoon, Defiance’s Craig Riedel spoke firmly, but not bitterly, about the outcome of last week’s election when he finished second of four candidates for a seat in the U.S. Congress.
He also mentioned the state’s pending capital budget which the Ohio General Assembly is considering and he — as representative of Ohio’s 82nd House District in Columbus — is involved in (see related).
When the votes were counted Tuesday, Riedel finished second in the Republican primary for the U.S. 9th District seat behind J.R. Majewski of Port Clinton. Majewski took 35.4% of the vote followed by Riedel at 31.2%, Theresa Garavrone at 28.4% and Beth Deck at 5%.
Majewski goes on to November to face long-time U.S. 9th district Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Toledo, a Democrat, and Yousef Badar of Toledo, an Independent.
Riedel lamented the last days of the campaign, when internal polling showed him winning by 11%.
“We were winning,” he said. “We had the most money to spend in the last 10 days, so we were in a really great spot to finish it off.”
However, a couple of things happened, he believes, that tipped the balance.
One was a series of particularly pointed glossy ads mailed to Republican voters throughout the 9th district in the last days of the campaign. He said this was part of the $350,000 spent late to defeat him.
According to Riedel, a political action committee called itself “Winning for Women” raised the money, but what that group represents and where the money came from was unknown to his campaign.
These painted him as “the devil,” criticizing his support for a pending General Assembly bill that concerns sentencing options for judges. The campaign ad characterized this as not being tough on criminals, however, Riedel said the bill expands judicial options not only for releasing defendants on bond, but keeping them in jail on more prominent cases.
He said these ads confused voters in the district’s eastern counties.
“You all saw through it; this side of the district saw right through it,” said Riedel, referring to Defiance County’s 57% support for him. “You knew who I was and it showed in the final results. We did exceptionally well in Defiance County and Williams County. We’re very humbled by that support. The people on the eastern side of the district who didn’t know me that well, those last eight, nine days they became confused, I believe. They didn’t know me. So all they knew was I was the ‘devil’ for the last seven days. And that caused some confusion, some hesitancy, is what we believe.”
The other factor was former President Donald Trump’s mention of Majewski during a speech in Ohio just before the election. This did not endorse Majewski specifically, according to Riedel, but may have swayed voters to support him.
Notwithstanding the disappointed outcome, Riedel did not speak bitterly.
“We’re very proud of that race we ran,” he said. “If we had to do it all over again we’d run it the same way, maybe make a stronger reach out to President Trump to hold him off from saying what he said. We thought we did. We made an effort to do that. Congressman Jim Jordan spoke with the president about five or six days before the election, asked him to look into our campaign.”
Too, he tipped his hat to Majewski, saying he “won the election fair and square. He ran a good campaign, and I called him Tuesday night (May 3) at 11:10, and I congratulated him and wished him the very best of luck.”
Riedel’s two-year term as 82nd District representative will expire at year’s end, and he plans to “give it everything I got. ... Not sure where the Lord is going to take us. We know that he’s got a great plan and we’re going to do our very best to listen and be patient as we figure all that out.”
