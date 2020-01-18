Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance returned to his childhood school Friday to address students at Mohawk High School in Seneca County near Tiffin. Riedel was invited to speak at Mohawk near Sycamore, having attended the elementary school there until fourth grade. He later graduated from nearby Seneca East High School. Riedel said he gave a talk about his duties as a state representative. He is pictured with his second cousin, Carlee Hummel, a junior at Mohawk High School.
