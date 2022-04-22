A press release issued by the campaign of Craig Riedel for the Republican nomination in the 9th U.S. Congressional District is highly critical of U.S. 5th District Congressman Bob Latta's endorsement of another candidate in the GOP May 3 primary.
Latta has represented much of northwest Ohio under the U.S. 5th District's present borders — due to change in 2023 — and has endorsed Theresa Gavarone in the new U.S. 9th District that includes area counties such as Defiance.
Riedel, J.R. Majewski and Beth Deck are the other three Republicans along with Gavarone who are seeking the GOP nomination and the right to advance to the general election in November.
But the Riedel campaign issued a press release Thursday said the endorsement confirms that Gavarone is the "never-Trump RINO (Republican In Name Only) candidate, more interested in attaining power and currying favor in the (Washington) D.C. Swamp than fighting for a conservative agenda."
It went on to call her a "key vote for liberal Democrats" as Ohio's 2nd District senator in Columbus, representing much of Fulton County.
The press release blasts Latta as a "30-year career politician whose only accomplishment has been to increase the size and scope of the D.C. Swamp." And it criticizes the Main Street Partnership, which endorsed Gavarone, claiming that eight of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump are members.
"I'm running to be a roadblock against the liberal swamp, and to be a leading voice for a conservative, pro-Trump agenda that will make Ohio stronger, safer and more prosperous than ever before," Riedel stated in the press release. "Republicans in the 9th District have a choice: do they want a candidate who is endorsed by Bob Latta and the RINO, anti-Trump Main Street Partnership, or do they want one who is endorsed by conservative Jim Jordan and will stand with the Freedom Caucus and against the D.C. Swamp?"
The 9th District currently is held by Democrat Marcy Kaptur of Toledo, but that includes counties from Toledo to Cleveland along Lake Erie. The reconfigured 9th District would go into effect in 2023 and includes all or parts of Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Williams and Wood counties.
