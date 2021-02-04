COLUMBUS — Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance introduced a concurrent resolution last week urging Congress to propose an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to establish federal term limits.
“I support term limits for office members of the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives because it holds public officials accountable throughout their political careers,” he stated. “This resolution aims to increase the opportunity for competition for new members to bring diverse ideas and experiences to reviewing and amending federal law, while providing a necessary check on the current power of the legislative branch.”
The resolution would further limit a member of the U.S. Senate from holding office for a period of time longer than three successive terms of six years, totaling to 18 years. Similarly, the resolution would limit a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from holding office for a period of time longer than nine successive terms of two years for a total of 18 years as well.
