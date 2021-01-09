One area state representative who played a key role in Republican Party fundraising last year enjoyed the experience so much he is hoping for a new assignment in the next campaign season.
Craig Riedel of Defiance, who began his third two-year term this month representing Ohio’s 82nd District — composed of Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties in addition to the northwest corner of Auglaize County — served as co-chairman of the party’s fundraising committee in the fall Statehouse campaign. The other chairman was Phil Plummer, who represents Ohio’s 40th District in the Dayton area.
Appointed by new House Speaker Bob Cupp, they oversaw a committee of about 10 people tasked with holding events around Ohio to raise funds for House Republican candidates seeking election or re-election last November.
“I really did enjoy it,” explained Riedel. “To me it was a lot of fun. ... I enjoyed the travel. Ohio is a beautiful state. I certainly enjoyed meeting the people.”
At the time of the campaign, Republicans controlled 61 of the House’s 99 seats, and that increased by three after the November election. Riedel found a degree of satisfaction in that outcome, given his efforts.
“It was gratifying and satisfying that all the hard work our team put in on this really (paid off),” he said. “... we were able to fund-raise a great deal of money in a short period of time. We set the goal for $3.5 million and we were able to raise over $4 million.”
The reason for the “short period” had much to do with the situation with former Republican House Speaker Larry Householder. He was removed by Republicans as speaker last year — although he continues to represent Ohio’s 72nd House District after winning re-election in November — due to his indictment on bribery charges related to funds received from FirstEnergy Corp.
During the ongoing FBI investigation, authorities put a holder on the Republican campaign fund (totaling more than $1.5 million) because Householder had control over it, according to Riedel.
”He hoarded that money and spent it the way he wanted to, to get his people elected,” he said, calling Householder’s control of the money “legal, but very unusual.”
The money was frozen and unavailable for the fall campaigns, and left the GOP with only a small amount of cash to conduct electoral efforts, Riedel indicated.
“So basically when Phil (Plummer) and I got appointed (as committee chairmen), we were broke,” he recalled.
“We basically had a zero amount in our account and we had to bust our humps for the next six to eight weeks.”
Since the campaign account was frozen, House Republicans received assistance from Ohio Republican Party Chairman Jane Timken, who allowed use of the party’s account to deposit new money raised. Riedel called this a “one-time thing,” given the unique circumstances.
The rushed fundraising effort included 10 or 12 “really big events,” according to Riedel, as well as “multiple” smaller venues. Fundraising events took him to Cleveland, Cincinnati, Zanesville, Findlay, Lima, Upper Sandusky, Fremont and Tiffin, among other towns.
“... I bet I was on the road three to four nights a week,” he said.
As for the $4 million-plus that Riedel’s committee raised, he said, “we spent nearly all of it” on the campaigns.
Having been through one campaign, Riedel is hopeful he can again be appointed by Cupp to the committee. But the pace would promise to be much slower, he said, with perhaps one event a month over a much longer period of time.
“I’m hopeful that Speaker Cupp will put me in the same capacity,” he said. “I know it’s something I will enjoy and will do well at ... (and) the opportunities it would present me are outstanding.”
Asked why he enjoys fundraising work, Riedel said: “It’s something that does come very natural to me. I think it goes back to what I did prior to becoming a state representative.”
In a reference to his lengthy career with Nucor Corporation’s northeast Indiana steel plant, he noted that he was “hired in as a civil engineer, but I had a sales capacity within three years. The last 13 years I was a divisional sales manager ... . I had a sales team of about 42 people. I had to work with them and coach them, but also a big part of my job as sales manager at Nucor, I was the ambassador you might say for our company. ... I was never shy asking for that purchase order from our customer. You might say I look at it similar.
“I believe I’m the ambassador of the 82nd District with my peers and my constituents,” Riedel added. “I believe in conservative policy, and when I meet somebody and I’m talking to another Republican that shares the same believes and values, I’m not afraid to ask for their support. That means we need your financial support as well.”
