• Defiance County
Riedel townhall:
Ohio 82nd District House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance plans to hold a townhall meeting for area residents from 9-11 a.m. on Sept. 17 at Cabin Fever's southside location, 1882 S. Jefferson Ave., Defiance. All are welcome to attend and ask questions about state issues.
