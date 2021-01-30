COLUMBUS — Ohio 82nd District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance has been assigned to three House committees here in the 134th Ohio General Assembly.
Riedel will serve as vice chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, as well as the Economic and Workforce Development, and Energy and Natural Resources committees.
House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima, made the committee appointments Friday for the 134th General Assembly of the Ohio House of Representatives.
“I am happy and excited to be a part of these three very important committees,” Riedel stated. “My 27 years of private business experience will be beneficial in these policy areas. In addition, it is a real honor to be selected as the vice chairman of the Ways and Means Committee.”
Riedel is serving his third term in the Ohio House. His district includes Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties, as well as the northwest part of Auglaize County.
