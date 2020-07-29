COLUMBUS — Local Republican state representatives participated in an informal, closed-door vote here Tuesday afternoon to seek House Speaker Larry Householder's removal.
The meeting included legal advise from Ohio Attorney General David Yost, who declined to comment on the proceedings.
One subject addressed by Yost was Republicans' options in removing Householder, the embattled Republican speaker who has been charged in a federal bribery scandal. He has declined to step down despite numerous calls for him to do so.
Republicans voted by secret ballot Tuesday to seek his dismissal.
According to local representatives, House Speaker Pro-Tem Jim Butler has called a special session of the House at 10 a.m. Thursday to decide Householder's fate. On the agenda will be a motion to "vacate" Householder as speaker.
If that passes, he could be voted out of the speakership, but retain his seat as the representative of Ohio's 72nd District in east central Ohio. He also could be expelled from the House with a two-thirds vote although this seems unlikely, according to local representatives, as he has not yet been convicted of any wrongdoing.
If Householder resigns or is removed, Republicans will move to the next topic on their agenda — finding a new speaker. Several candidates have expressed interest, including Defiance's Craig Riedel, representative of Ohio's 82nd House District.
In the midst of his second, two-year term, Riedel announced his intention Friday to seek the position. He understands that his chances might not be strong, and he noted that Republicans appear resolved to unite behind one candidate.
This did not happen when Householder was selected speaker in January 2019. In fact, Republicans split their votes, with only 26 of 62 supporting Householder, who was elected speaker due to support from Democrats.
In conversations among House Republicans prior to Tuesday's session, explained Riedel, "that's been a common theme. We're not going to let this happen again. We're going to come up with one person."
One of the area's other representatives — Jim Hoops of Napoleon — said he will support Bob Cupp of Lima for the speaker's job.
Cupp served one term as an Ohio Supreme Court justice (2007-2013) and on the Third District Court of Appeals (2003-2006) following a four-term run in the Ohio Senate (1985-2000). At present, he is in the midst of his third, two-year term representing Ohio's 4th District — covering Allen County — in the Ohio House.
Hoops said he already talked with Riedel about who he would support.
"I think Craig has a lot of good attributes and qualities," said Hoops, "and he could be an important part of the caucus."
However, he likes Cupp's experience.
"I think Bob Cupp is a person with a lot of integrity," said Hoops. "He's the one we need. With his experience he's known throughout the state, and I don't think he has to prove anything. Craig has the same qualities, but Bob has been around longer than Craig."
Asked to comment on Hoop's decision, Riedel said, "I respect Jim Hoops immensely and I respect Jim's decision. I also think highly of Bob Cupp. He is very well thought of within the caucus."
As for Tuesday's informal vote, Riedel stated that "today was a good day for Ohio. It was a step forward to begin the process of regaining Ohioans' trust and confidence in the House of Representatives."
Hoops noted that Householder's ability to lead has evaporated.
"I just don't feel he can be an effective speaker," he said. "We have so many important issues."
Ohio 47th House District Rep. Craig Merrin, who represents most of Fulton County and the west half of Lucas County, also participated in Tuesday's informal vote.
