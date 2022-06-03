COLUMBUS – The Ohio General Assembly has voted in favor of legislation sponsored by Republican State Reps. Jim Hoops of Napoleon and Craig Riedel of Defiance that will keep tax money in Ohio from the sale of a business.
House Bill 515 will revise how the state's income tax applies to the sale of an ownership interest in a business.
Taxes collected from the sale of a business are broken into business or non-business income. Currently, this is determined by statuary law, the Ohio Supreme Court and the Ohio Department of Taxation.
Furthermore, current law’s treatment of income from the sale of a business as non-business income depends on whether the seller of the business is a resident or non-resident of Ohio. Non-business income for Ohio residents is not eligible for a business income deduction or a flat 3% tax on business income while nonresidents would pay no Ohio tax on the sale of a business.
Riedel believes this loophole in the tax laws gives business owners an incentive to leave Ohio prior to the sale of a business.
"This tax loophole does nothing, but give business owners a reason to leave the state," he stated. "This legislation will keep Ohio's tax dollars here in the state and will clearly define what business income is."
In a press release about the bill, Hoops and Riedel indicated that they want to simplify the tax laws by creating a standard for what is considered business income. House Bill 515 will codify into law that the sale of a business will be treated as a sale of assets for federal income tax purposes and if the seller actively participates in running the business during the taxable year of the sale or any of the five proceeding years.
"By centralizing this tax law we create a single standard," explained Hoops. "This in turn creates clarity, and it means at tax time, Ohio-resident business owners will not face an unexpected increase in taxes."
House Bill 515 will now head to the governor's office for his consideration.
