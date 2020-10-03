COLUMBUS — With the 2020 general election in full swing, several members of the Ohio General Assembly, including a local representative, have been serving on a member advisory committee to work on campaign operations for the House Republican Caucus.
Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance joins Phil Plummer of Dayton and Tracy Richardson of Marysville have been working with the Ohio Republican Party and the House-dedicated campaign team to assist in electing Republican members to the General Assembly. The group, appointed by new House Speaker Bob Cupp, also includes 2nd District candidate and Richland County Commissioner Marilyn John.
Riedel and Plummer, both co-chairs of the advisory group, also advise Speaker Cupp on the current state of races and strategy for House Republicans.
“It is an honor to have been asked by Speaker Cupp to serve as co-chair of this advisory committee,” said Riedel. “Maintaining our conservative majority in the Ohio House means good things for the people of Ohio.”
Riedel is serving his second term in the Ohio House of Representatives, and sits on the Workforce and Economic Development, Federalism and Higher Education committees, as well as the Committee on Ways and Means.
