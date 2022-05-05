In his quest for a U.S. congressional seat, Defiance’s Craig Riedel had hoped to win at least 60% of votes in his home county, do well in Williams County and hold serve in points further east as a path to the Republican nomination Tuesday.
The first two parts of that hope worked out well, but the other portion showed the strength of the winner — J.R. Majewski of Port Clinton — and caused Riedel to finish second in a four-candidate field.
Majewski won with 35.4% followed by Riedel at 31.2%, Gavarone at 28.4% and Deck at 4.9%.
Majewski will go on to face Democrat Marcy Kaptur and Independent Youseff Badar, both of Toledo, in the November general election for a two-year term in Congress beginning in January.
Riedel told The Crescent-News Wednesday that he did not campaign much in Defiance and Williams counties where he figured he would be best. The vote total suggested as he won both counties in the eight-county district that stretches from Williams County to Sandusky and Erie counties to the east.
Defiance County voters gave him 2,752 of 4,824 ballots (57% support), so he was a little shy of the hoped for 60%, but he expressed no disappointment with voters there, noting that the difference wouldn’t have swung the election.
“We were hoping to get 60-65% of Defiance County,” he said. “We were close to that, even if we (reached 60-65%) it wasn’t going to change the outcome. I’m very humbled by the support we got in Defiance County.”
Far from his home in Port Clinton, Majewski did reasonably well in Defiance County, taking 1,304 votes (27%), which was far better than the third-place finisher — Theresa Gavarone, Ohio’s 2nd District senator who represents most of Fulton County in Columbus. Gavarone received only 543 votes (11.2%) while Beth Deck was a distant fourth in Defiance County — and in the race overall — with 225 votes (4.7%).
Riedel won Williams County with 1,747 votes (37.7%) followed by Majewski with 1,505 votes (32.5%), but elsewhere the best he could do was second in Sandusky County. There he received 2,476 votes (33.6%) to Majewski’s 2,817 (38.2%), but that was no surprise for Riedel.
Sandusky County is adjacent to his native county of Seneca, which is not in the 9th District.
“We knew we had to do well in Sandusky County, knowing that Sandusky was next to Seneca County,” Riedel said, adding that “a lot of people” in Seneca County “were communicating with people in Sandusky County throwing in their support. We anticipated doing well in Sandusky County and we did.”
Riedel actually received his most votes (3,361) of any one county in Lucas, but he finished third there, behind Gavarone (3,467 votes) and Majewski (4,873 votes). Majewski’s win there wasn’t surprising, given that he is a native son of Toledo.
In all, Majewski won four counties (Erie, Lucas, Ottawa and Sandusky) of the district’s eight.
“J.R. having lived up there and having worked at Davis-Besse (nuclear power plant in Ottawa County) he was a pretty popular fellow up in that area,” observed Riedel. “It just didn’t worked out like we had hoped.”
He said he ran into the other candidates individual three or four times throughout the campaign, but the four appeared together on only one occasion. That was at a Republican “Lincoln Day” event in Gibsonburg (Sandusky County) several weeks ago attended by about 250 people, according to Riedel.
