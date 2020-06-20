The area’s state representative joined four other colleagues Friday in discussing the coronavirus situation with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
Ohio 82nd House District Republican Craig Riedel of Defiance said the afternoon teleconference was a continuation of his personal phone conversation he had with DeWine on June 4. Riedel has been outspoken about the need to reopen parts of Ohio fully, primarily because coronavirus numbers have been lower there and many small businesses have been financially damaged by social distancing guidelines outlined by DeWine’s administration.
In addition to supporting pending legislation, reducing the authority of state leaders to carry out coronavirus-related measures, Riedel also has written several letters to DeWine during the last three months about the matter.
On Friday, Riedel joined four other House Republicans from around Ohio — Bill Reineke of Tiffin, Paul Zeltwanger of Cincinnati, George Lang of West Chester Township (near Cincinnati) and Mark Romanchuck of Mansfield — in speaking with DeWine.
“I think he showed a willingness to listen to our concerns,” said Riedel during an interview Friday. “The governor listened to all of us, and at the end of the call I asked the governor, ‘Would you be willing to continue this conversation?’ And he said yes.”
Although Riedel isn’t sure when another conversation will take place, he’s confident this will happen again.
The group pushed a few different concerns with DeWine, according to Riedel.
They asked him to allow more local control to officials in certain areas to handle the coronavirus situation. This is based on lower coronavirus statistics in these locations.
Too, the representatives asked the governor to be more positive, especially given that figures have been tracking in positive ways, according to Riedel.
“We all feel he missed an opportunity,” he said. “The data is tracking in a positive direction. ... He’s not taking the opportunity to instill that confidence in Ohio. It’s going to take that confidence to get people out of their homes and start going to businesses and restaurants. We need the governor to lead in this way. He said he would work harder at that ... to be more confident, be hopeful.”
Riedel believes that DeWine has taken on a paternal role with the people of Ohio.
“I believe that he feels he has to be the father figure in this situation,” he explained.
Although Ohioans may not like the state’s social distancing guidelines, the governor “believes in his heart they’re right for us,” according to Riedel. “He’s taken the world on his shoulders, which is just impossible for one man to do himself. He is a man, he’s bound to make mistakes like all of us.”
Too, the legislators on Friday’s phone call asked DeWine to stop presenting cumulative numbers which show coroanvirus cases without making a distinction about those who’ve recovered.
“He agreed to quit showing cumulative totals,” said Riedel. “That’s a number that scares people. Why are we presenting (them) when we know (they’re) not accurate?”
