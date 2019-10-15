Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance has filed petitions to run for re-election next year.
The district represents all of Defiance, Van Wert and Paulding counties and the northwest corner of Auglaize County in the Ohio House of Representatives. Riedel is currently in his second, two-year term, which expires at the end of 2020.
The filing deadline for the March 2020 primary is Dec. 18.
“I am honored to serve the people of northwest Ohio and look forward to making great strides for our region,” Riedel stated. “I want to thank the people for trusting me as their representative and look forward to continuing to serve.”
Riedel noted in a press release about his decision to seek a third term that he “has been a champion for the people of northwest Ohio,” adding that he has led legislation to “create a full-time Paulding County Municipal Court, cut income tax by 4% across the board and ban abortion after a heartbeat can be detected.”
He currently serves on the Commerce and Labor, Economic and Workforce Development, and Higher Education committees. He is the vice chairman of the Higher Education Committee.
Riedel is retired from a 27-year career at Nucor Vulcraft Group. In his community, he is a member of the Defiance Rotary Club and was an officer with the Defiance High School Athletic Boosters.
He and his wife, Danette, live in Defiance.
