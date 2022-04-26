State Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance — a candidate for Ohio’s U.S. 9th District — has announced that he had received the endorsement of a majority of Republicans in the Ohio House of Representatives.
Included in the list are Reps. Derek Merrin and Gary Click who live in the district as well as Reps. Dick Stein, Riordan McClain and Jon Cross, who represent other parts of northwest Ohio.
“In Columbus, I’ve worked tirelessly to serve my constituents and advance a conservative agenda,” Riedel stated. “I’m honored to have the confidence and support of so many members of the Ohio General Assembly, many of whom I’ve worked with to secure victories like the Heartbeat Bill, and a balanced budget. I look forward to bringing that same work ethic to Washington, and giving NW Ohio the voice and representation that it deserves in Congress.”
