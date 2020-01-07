Facing another levy on the ballot in March, members of the Ayersville Levy Committee reached out to State Rep. Craig Reidel. Reidel joined the committee on Sunday to answer questions and provide information about the future of school funding in northwest Ohio and around the state. Here, Reidel (standing right) talks to Ayersville committee members at Ensign’s Pub. Ayersville officials will be holding a town hall meeting on Jan. 22 at 6:30 p.m. in the Russell B. Leuthold Auditorium.
