State Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance — a candidate for U.S. Congress on May 3 — has announced that his campaign has raised more than $400,000 during the first quarter of 2022.
"Since announcing my campaign for Congress in January, we've raised $415,000," Riedel stated. "I'm humbled by the overwhelming support of voters from across Ohio, the generosity of conservatives looking to have their voices heard in Washington, and their faith in my effort to represent them in Congress.
"This election is about restoring common sense in Washington, and sending a conservative who will fight for the values of northwest Ohio," he added. "For too long, radical liberal Marcy Kaptur has been a rubberstamp on Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi's woke agenda. Today's announcement is a direct rebuke of her. Northwest Ohio deserves a conservative voice in Washington, who will stand with President Trump, and against the radical left. I look forward to being that voice and fighting for a conservative, America-first agenda."
While his campaign has $415,000, Riedel reported Tuesday that it has $340,000 cash on hand. He noted that the "vast majority of those contributions" have come from within Ohio.
