COLUMBUS — Defiance's state representative is helping introduce a bill that will award Ohio first responders with a financial bonus.
Republican Craig Riedel of Ohio's 82nd House District held a press conference here Wednesday morning with the legislation's co-sponsor, Phil Plummer of Dayton, as well as Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to discuss the proposal. The conference was aired lived via the Ohio Channel website.
A proposed one-time bonus of $1,000 will be proposed for full-time first responders while a $500 bonus is slated for part-time and volunteer first responders. Both amounts would be subject to income taxes.
Recipients must have been employed in their first responder positions as of March 1, 2020.
All told, the bonuses would cost $83 million, according to Riedel, but be drawn from funds Ohio is receiving through the $1.9 trillion "American Rescue Plan." He said Ohio just recently received the first of two $2.68 billion payments from the federal government.
"We're very, very confident we'll be allowed to use American Rescue Plan funding," Riedel said to a question posed at the press conference.
As for the bill's reason, he noted that "first responders and law enforcement have been put in some very difficult situations" during the pat year," but "time and time again" they have come through.
"We are showing our appreciation," he said. "We are showing our gratitude for all first responders and law enforcement for what they do every day to keep us safe. This is a way for the state of Ohio to make a statement much as Florida did a couple weeks ago."
The comment refers to a bonus award in that state to first responders. In fact, Riedel said the bill was based on Florida's actions, including the amounts to be dispersed.
"... what we're doing in Ohio is we're saying 'we have your back' ... because we know you have our back and for that we are very thankful," he stated. "And what we are saying here to the rest of the country is if you believe in these values, if you believe in respect for authority, then come to Ohio, because we do too."
A former Mongtomery County sheriff, Plummer said the key in deciding who should get bonuses — nurses for example, were not included — is that first responders "don't work in a controlled environment. They don't know what they're getting into."
In showing support for the bill, Yost thanked Riedel and Plummer for their leadership in bringing the legislation forward.
While noting that COVID 19 took a toll on first responders, he said he has never seen morale lower among law enforcement. Yost added that the "heroism of many" has been tarred by a few officers.
He said the situation has caused difficulty in recruiting, but he indicated that the legislation sends a message that "we support the people who keep order and peace in our communities. It's possible to believe two things at once. It's possible to back the blue and want racial justice. It's possible to support law enforcement, and law and order and still want accountability for the few who act wrongly.
"And I think that this sends a strong message to all of Ohio, but especially to the people who carry on their shoulders our burden of keeping the peace in our communities that we appreciate what they do and that we value it as a bedrock of a civilized society."
Once introduced, the legislation will be subject to hearings and testimony. If it passes in the House, it would move to the Senate for approval or modification and would eventually have to be signed into law by the governor.
