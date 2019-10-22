COLUMBUS — A bill officially naming Ohio's new Clinton Street bridge and a local state route has passed a Statehouse committee here.
Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance recently introduced House Bill 332 that will designate a portion of Ohio 66 in Defiance County as the "Purple Heart Trail of Defiance County" and the Clinton Street bridge spanning the Maumee River as the "Purple Heart Bridge." The new bridge has been under construction since late February, and is expected to open in early December.
"This bill comes in recognition of the Ohio Department of Transportation's Clinton Street bridge replacement project that is scheduled to reopen this winter," Rep. Riedel said. "This special occasion reflects an incredible amount of hard work, and will benefit the community for years to come."
The bridge name was chosen through collaboration with Defiance city officials and the Military Order of Purple Heart Fort Defiance Chapter 643. In addition, the trail name was chosen through collaboration with a veteran constituent and the Military Order of Purple Heart Fort Defiance Chapter 643.
Defiance Mayor Mike McCann thanked Riedel for including the city in the legislation.
"The cty of Defiance contributed $1 million toward this project, along with the $8 million contributed through the state of Ohio," he stated. "More details on the grand opening celebration will come soon."
House Bill 332 passed the House Transportation and Public Safety Committee on Tuesday, 12-0, and heads to the House floor for a vote.
