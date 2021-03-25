COLUMBUS — Ohio House of Representatives Speaker Bob Cupp recently appointed 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance to transportation improvement district (TID) boards in Defiance and Paulding counties.
“The Defiance and Paulding TIDs will help streamline transportation projects and promote economic growth throughout our communities,” Riedel stated. “I’m honored that Speaker Cupp appointed me to this position, and I look forward to working with the board members to improve our infrastructure.”
TIDs are a separate political subdivision that promote intergovernmental and public-private cooperation of transportation resources and investments. Districts participate in a cooperative countywide coalition to take advantage of the opportunities and benefits provided only through a TID to plan, construct and improve highways, roads, bridges and other transportation projects.
Riedel is appointed for a two-year term.
