COLUMBUS — Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance has been appointed to the Ways and Means Committee, the chief tax policy committee in the Ohio House. Speaker of the House Larry Householder made the appointment earlier this week.
“I am happy to be appointed to the Ways and Means Committee,” Riedel stated. “With my experience of working in the private sector for 27 years, I believe that I will be able add a valuable pro-business perspective to this important committee.”
The Ways and Means Committee reviews and amends bills that aim to protect and lower tax dollars and improve transparency. The committee vets a number of bills with tax exemptions and expenditures.
“The state government should be making decisions that increase economic stability for companies when it comes to tax policies, especially for smaller businesses that cannot afford to pay high compliance costs,” Riedel commented.
Riedel continues to serve on the Federalism Committee, and Economic and Workforce Development Committee, and is vice chairman for the Higher Education Committee.
Serving in his second term in the Ohio House, Riedel represents Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties, as well as part of Auglaize County.
