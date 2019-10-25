COLUMBUS — Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance has announced his appointment to the Federalism Committee for the remainder of the 133rd General Assembly.
Republican Speaker of the House Larry Householder recently made new committee appointments to House standing committees.
“I am honored to be appointed to the Federalism Committee,” Riedel stated. “Being a strong constitutionalist, I look forward to vetting a number of bills that are significant to our state and nation.”
Riedel continues to serve on the Commerce and Labor Committee, Economic and Workforce Development Committee and as vice chairman on the Higher Education Committee.
He is serving his second term in the Ohio House, representing the 82nd District, which includes Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties, as well as part of Auglaize County.
