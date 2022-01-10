A local state representative from Defiance has announced his intention to seek a U.S. Congress seat in a redrawn federal district.
Republican Craig Riedel — currently representing Ohio’s 82nd House District which includes Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties in Columbus as well as the northwest corner of Auglaize County — plans to run this year for the adjusted 9th U.S. District, seeking a two-year term in Washington that would begin in January 2023.
The district — reconfigured in a plan approved by the Republican-dominated Ohio General Assembly last year — has long been held by Democrat Marcy Kaptur of Toledo. But the district boundaries have changed dramatically.
As it stands, the 9th District includes parts of five counties that border Lake Erie — Cuyahoga, Erie, Lorain, Lucas and Ottawa. But the district moves further west, encompassing more rural counties (Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Williams and the northeast corner of Wood) to produce the requisite population amounts under the redistricting plan that will become effective in 2023.
In announcing his decision to seek the 9th District seat, Riedel noted Kaptur’s long tenure in political office, which includes representing the 9th District in Washington since 1983.
“After a great deal of thought, prayer and support from family and friends, I have decided to seek the Republican nomination for Congress in Ohio’s 9th district,” Riedel stated. “I am sick of career politicians making promises, failing to deliver, then passing the buck. Marcy Kaptur does not share the values of the voters in northwest Ohio, and it is past time for her 53-year political career to end.
“Joe Biden and radical Democrats like Marcy Kaptur and Nancy Pelosi are dragging America in the wrong direction,” he added. “I am running for Congress to work hard and deliver results for the people of northwest Ohio. I will be a leading voice for a conservative agenda that will make Ohio and America stronger, safer and more prosperous than ever before. I will stand up to the corrupt political insiders, defeat Marcy Kaptur and stop the radical Biden agenda.”
Riedel touts conservative credentials in making his case, saying he stands for “limited government, fiscal responsibility, family values and the American Dream.” He noted that if elected to Congress he will “join the Freedom Caucus to fight with conservative stalwarts to promote an America-first agenda” and “will be a leading voice to protect life, defend the Second Amendment, secure the southern border and ensure election integrity.”
But to move forward on those promises, Riedel would have to win the Republican primary on May 3, and then defeat Kaptur in November. At least three fellow GOP members have announced their intention to run in the primary.
They include Ohio 2nd District Sen. Theresa Gavarone of Huron — representing most of Fulton County in Columbus along with Erie, Ottawa and Wood counties, and the western half of Lucas County — Canton attorney Madison Gesiotto Gilbert and J.R. Majewski of Port Clinton.
Additionally, Independent Youseff Baddar of Toledo has announced his candidacy, although he would not be subject to the May 3 primary with no partisan affiliation.
Local counties (Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams) that will be part of the newly configured 9th District have for years been part of the U.S. 5th District, now represented by Republican Bob Latta of Bowling Green.
Beginning in 2023, the 5th District will be composed of Crawford, Hancock, Huron, Lorain, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Seneca and Van Wert counties, as well as most of Wood County (all but the northeast corner).
